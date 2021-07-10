WePower Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $1.79 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00888103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00044465 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

