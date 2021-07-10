West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $374.19 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.84 and a twelve month high of $375.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

