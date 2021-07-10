WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. WestRock reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,232. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

