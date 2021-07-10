Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,364 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $67.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.