Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $332,280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $35.82. 5,387,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

