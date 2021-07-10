Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

