WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $686.66 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $686.66 million and $15.97 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019322 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007287 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003067 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 931,317,440 coins and its circulating supply is 731,317,439 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.