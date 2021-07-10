WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 217.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.88% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $55,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,760,000 after buying an additional 89,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,895,000 after buying an additional 467,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,341,000 after buying an additional 424,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

