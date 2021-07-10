Wings (WINGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,979.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $11,979.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.68 or 0.00873388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00044957 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.