Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181,794 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $57,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $484,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.67, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

