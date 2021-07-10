Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264.90 ($3.46). The stock had a trading volume of 9,489,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.06. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 269 ($3.51).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

