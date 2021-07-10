Woodcoin (LOG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,524.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $438,479.40 and $68,524.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,090.40 or 0.06251573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.22 or 0.01457087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00393145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00145843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.99 or 0.00625014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00409853 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00324384 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

