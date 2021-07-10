Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $273.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $534,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $384,927,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $239.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

