WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,040.73 ($13.60).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 986.57. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion and a PE ratio of -3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

In other news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,071 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,503 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960 over the last three months.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.