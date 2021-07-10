Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Reaches $339.82 on Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $339.82 or 0.01005101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $115,539.48 and approximately $4,042.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.67 or 0.00886344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

