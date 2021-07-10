Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $938.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report sales of $938.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $869.36 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $85.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 995.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $113.87 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

