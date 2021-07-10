Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XBC. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.16.

Shares of XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

