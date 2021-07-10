Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XBC. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$3.63 and a twelve month high of C$11.55. The company has a market cap of C$646.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

