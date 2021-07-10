Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Purchased by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 415.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.61. 73,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $762.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.42. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.