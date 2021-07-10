XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

XPO opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.52. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

