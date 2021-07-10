XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Shares of XPS opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Tuesday. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.26. The stock has a market cap of £268.75 million and a P/E ratio of 30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.53%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.