XSGD (XSGD) One Day Volume Tops $35,527.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $28.20 million and $35,527.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00162147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,488.69 or 1.00118415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.00942390 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,519 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.