Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 33.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $121.05 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

