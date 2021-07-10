Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Yandex worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 806,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,761 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 32.3% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in Yandex by 22.9% in the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 273,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61. Yandex has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.