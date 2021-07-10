Yield Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $218,622.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.43 million and $218,622.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.13 or 0.00886641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

