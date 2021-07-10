Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $865.12

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 865.12 ($11.30) and traded as high as GBX 904 ($11.81). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 1,464 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 865.12. The firm has a market cap of £520.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

