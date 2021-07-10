Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXS traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 321,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.28. Codexis has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

