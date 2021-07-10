Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.93) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($4.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,210,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.51. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

