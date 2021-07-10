Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.84. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. 21,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $670.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.