Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. GoPro posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,297.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in GoPro by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $11,836,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

