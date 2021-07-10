Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.60). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

MIRM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 134,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,015. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $497.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

