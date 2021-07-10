Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $135.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.98 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $133.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $539.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $535.05 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 543,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,315. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

