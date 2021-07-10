Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post sales of $8.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 million and the highest is $12.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,085. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

