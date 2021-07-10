Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce sales of $72.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.77 million to $74.67 million. Wingstop reported sales of $66.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $289.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.41 million to $296.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $334.51 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $347.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.08. 273,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,429. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 164.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

