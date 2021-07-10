Zacks: Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $176.74. 655,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,257. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

