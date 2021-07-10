Zacks: Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.40. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.68. 895,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

