Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after buying an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

