Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). IMAX reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

