Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.52). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $720.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

