Zacks: Analysts Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $26.61 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,636 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

