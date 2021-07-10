Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce sales of $31.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the lowest is $29.45 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 801,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $577.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.31.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

