Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,228,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $32.90. 281,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

