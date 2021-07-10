Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

