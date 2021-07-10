Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in LSI Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 80,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

