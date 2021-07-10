Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.63). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. 479,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,372. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $683.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.61.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.