Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report $311.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.90 million and the highest is $315.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $298.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,963. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $99.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $779,299 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UMB Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.