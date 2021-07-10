Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Natera posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $55,380,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,022 shares of company stock worth $33,035,385. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA stock traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

