Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.