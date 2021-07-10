Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Hold

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

