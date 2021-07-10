Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

